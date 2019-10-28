Billie Eilish performs acoustic set at UNICEF’s Masquerade Ball: Watch

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish performed a stripped-down acoustic set at UNICEF’s Masquerade Ball this weekend. During the performance, she played minimalist renditions of “all the good girls go to hell”, radio staple “Bad Guy”, and more songs off of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Eilish’s special set was part of an annual tradition of young philanthropists giving back. UNICEF Next Generation, a subdivision of the organization that focuses on young adults striving to improve the lives of children, threw the Masquerade Ball to raise money for their efforts. As such, Billie Eilish was a fitting get for the event as she’s just 17 years old but already has had a worldwide impact.



(Read: Billie Eilish Throws an Unconventional, Unholy Mass Onstage)

This year’s UNICEF Masquerade Ball took place at Kimpton La Peer Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Donning her usual oversized black clothing and a pair of sunglasses, Eilish sat on a chair and casually sang her way through some of the biggest pop hits of 2019. She started with “Bad Guy”, during which she forgot a few of the words, before switching to “all the good girls go to hell” with accompaniment from her brother/colaborator Finneas. Eventually, the pair worked their way to a heart-wrenching piano ballad version of “when the party’s over”. Watch a recap of the performance’s highlights below.

Fingers crossed this acoustic set got Eilish in the mood to do stripped-down renditions of her songs on her upcoming world tour or at her festival stops at Corona Capital, Alter Ego, and NOS Alive.