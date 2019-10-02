Billy Corgan announces fall solo tour

Billy Corgan has spent the last year celebrating the 30th anniversary of Smashing Pumpkins by reuniting with the band’s classic lineup for a new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1, and an accompanying tour. It seems the frontman is already in need of some space from the group, as he’s announced a new solo US tour for the fall.

The 12-show jaunt opens with a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Lodge Room on November 4th-6th. Corgan will then hit up cities like Nashville, Tennessee; Springfield, Missouri; and Coginton, Kentucky before closing down with another triple-header at New York’s Gramercy Theatre on the 18th-20th.



According to a tweet announcing the tour, Corgan will “be playing songs from his extensive catalogue,” including selections from the Pumpkins and Zwan. Solo material from efforts like 2017’s Ogilala will of course also be part of the setlists.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Corgan’s website, and you can also check here. Find the full itinerary below.

Corgan, who earlier this year was reunited with his Gish guitar, will next appear on Third Eye Blind’s forthcoming record (no really), Screamer, due out October 18th.

Billy Corgan 2019 Tour Dates:

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre

11/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s BallroomNovember

11/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

11/13 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

11/15 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre

11/16 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre

11/18 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

11/19 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre