The Black Lips return with new single “Odelia”: Stream

The Black Lips

The Black Lips have returned with a new song called “Odelia”. It marks the first taste of the Atlanta garage rocker’s forthcoming record, expected out early next year.

Sessions for the as-yet-untitled album took the band, now 20 years into their career, to Valentine Recording Studios in Laurel Canyon. There, the Black Lips recorded direct to 2-inch tape with the help of engineer/co-producer Nicolas Jodoin. If “Odelia” is any indication, we can expect the resulting full-length to be a collection of cosmic country that comes strutting off a dusty back porch with gritted teeth. Stream the new track below.



In addition, you can also hear a new mixtape, Coming to Your Country, which is described as a collection of “unheard home studio recorded offcuts and unreleased music old and new.” A limited number of hard copies will be available soon — perhaps at the band’s upcoming tour dates. Find that schedule below, and get tickets here.

The Black Lips 2019 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Larmier Lounge

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

10/26 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

11/08 – London, UK @ EartH

11/09 – Salford, UK @ The White HOtel

11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Liverpool

11/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

11/16 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Synästhesie Festival

11/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/19 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

11/21 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

11/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Skatecafe Karin & Yvonne

11/23 – Brussels, BE @ Atelier 210

12/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

12/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

12/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracude

12/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger