Bill Ward, via YouTube: Reverb

On the second anniversary of the horrific massacre at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Black Sabbath legend Bill Ward has released a new song in honor of the victims.

Two years ago today (October 1st), a gunman opened fire on the country music festival, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds of others. It’s the deadliest mass shooting incident by one individual ever to take place in the United States.



Ward, the original and longtime drummer of Black Sabbath, has recorded and released a new track called “Arrows” with his group the Bill Ward Band in tribute to those who were slain and injured in Las Vegas. In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Ward said the following:

“Hi everybody. My name is Bill Ward, and today I’m speaking on behalf of my band, the Bill Ward Band. In the evening of October 1st, 2017, there was a mass shooting in Las Vegas. What we’re going to do on October 1st, 2019, is we’re gonna release a song that I hope will be supportive. To me, it’s kind of like laying a wreath and sending the very best to everybody and wishing everybody well, the injured. It’s just a way of saying we’re very sorry that all those things happened and that we honor those who are not with us today.

It’s a very solemn gesture, but at the same time, I’ve written a song that I hope can bring some solace and some good things to those who are still working through that particular shooting and those particular issues that they encountered because of the shooting.”

The song features Ward on vocals; Brian Tichy (Billy Idol) on drums; James LoMenzo (ex-Megadeth) on bass; and Bill Ward Band member Keith Lynch on guitar. Additional musical contributions come from Sarah Dugas and Ezra Ward.

Bill Ward was the only original member not part of Black Sabbath’s final tour, having parted ways with the band following a contract dispute. While Sabbath seemingly played their last shows in February 2017, singer Ozzy Osbourne said earlier this year that he would like to play “one last gig” with Ward in the lineup.

Listen to the song “Arrows” and see Bill Ward’s video message below.