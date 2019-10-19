Menu
Bon Iver performs “Salem”, “iMi”, and “Blood Bank” for CBS This Morning: Watch

As recorded live at the band's recent sold-out Barclays Center gig

on October 19, 2019, 2:19pm
Bon Iver appeared on this week’s episode of CBS This Morning: Saturday. Along with performance footage of “Salem”, “iMi”, and Blood Bank”, as recorded live during the band’s sold-out concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the segment featured an interview with the band. Watch the clips below.

Back in August, Bon Iver released their fourth album, i,i, and are currently amidst a supporting world tour. Get tickets to their upcoming dates here.

