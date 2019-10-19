Bon Iver performs “Salem”, “iMi”, and “Blood Bank” for CBS This Morning: Watch

Bon Iver performing live at Barclays Center for CBS This Morning

Bon Iver appeared on this week’s episode of CBS This Morning: Saturday. Along with performance footage of “Salem”, “iMi”, and Blood Bank”, as recorded live during the band’s sold-out concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the segment featured an interview with the band. Watch the clips below.

(Read: Changing Seasons: Tracing the Evolution of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon)

Back in August, Bon Iver released their fourth album, i,i, and are currently amidst a supporting world tour. Get tickets to their upcoming dates here.

