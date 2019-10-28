Breaking Benjamin, photo by Amy Harris

In addition to announcing a 2020 tour with Korn, Breaking Benjamin have revealed details about a new album, titled Aurora.

Aurora will feature a handful of guests performing on reimagined versions of some of Breaking Benjamin’s biggest hits over the years. Guests will include former Flyleaf singer Lacey Sturm, Saint Asonia vocalist Adam Gontier, RED’s Michael Barnes, and Underoath’s Spencer Chamberlain.



In a statement, Breaking Benjamin frontman Benjamin Burnley had this to say about the collection:

“This album is a celebration of our incredible fans; for those who have been there since hearing ‘So Cold’ for the first time in 2004, and the new ones who have joined us on this amazing journey along the way. We’ve always shared a unique emotional connection to our music with our fans, and this album attributes to those dark times and euphoric ones. From wherever you joined along the road to Aurora, this one is for you. Thank you.”

In addition to reimagined versions of hits such as “Dear Agony” “So Cold”, “Red Cold River”, and others, the LP will contain the new song “Far Away” featuring Cold frontman Scooter Ward.

Lacey Sturm, who appears on the reworked version of “Dear Agony”, stated the following about the collaboration:

“I love the mystical kind of lyrics that a thousand different people can sing and each person feels like it was written just for them and what they are going through. This is the magic of Breaking Benjamin songs that I love. Ben asked me to sing on this acoustic version of ‘Dear Agony’ at a time when singing the lyrics sliced through me in a deeply prophetic way. It was a revelatory and healing experience. I’m so thankful.”

(Buy: Tickets to Breaking Benjamin’s Upcoming Shows)

And former Three Days Grace singer and current Saint Asonia vocalist Adam Gontier added this statement about “Dance With the Devil”:

“Ben asked me to be a part of this record, and of course I said ‘yes’. We’ve been close friends for over 20 years, and Breaking Benjamin has been a big influence on me over the years. I’m REALLY stoked that Ben and I have finally found a way to get our voices on a track together. Also, ‘Dance With the Devil’ is one of my favorite songs by anyone. Ever.”

Aurora will arrive on January 24th, 2020. Pre-orders are available now, with the artwork and tracklist posted below.

As mentioned, Breaking Benjamin will be co-headlining a just-announced North American winter 2020 arena tour with Korn. See the full list of dates, and pick up tickets here.

Aurora Artwork:

Aurora Tracklist:

01. So Cold

02. Failure (featuring Michael Barnes of RED)

03. Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward of Cold)

04. Angels Fall

05. Red Cold River (featuring Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath)

06. Tourniquet

07. Dance With the Devil (featuring Adam Gontier of Saint Asonia)

08. Never Again

09. Torn in Two

10. Dear Agony (featuring Lacey Sturm)