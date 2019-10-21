Bring Me the Horizon unveil “In the Dark” video starring Forest Whitaker: Watch

Forest Whitaker (video still) / Bring Me the Horizon, photo by Raymond Ahner

Bring Me the Horizon have recruited veteran actor Forest Whitaker for their new music video. The Oscar-winner stars in the clip for “In the Dark”, the latest single from the UK rockers’ most recent album, amo.

The video shows Whitaker lip-synching the song as he undergoes a “Matrix-like brain mapping.” Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes wrote and edited the clip, and co-directed the video with Brian Cox.



In a statement, the singer revealed that the entire production came together very quickly:

“‘In the Dark’ is my first ‘official’ directing effort. We were in the midst of planning to shoot the video with a director in LA, 3 days before the shoot I got a call from Forest saying he was in London and available. So, ignoring everyone who said it was impossible to make it happen in time, I called our videographer Brian and asked him if he wanted to help me direct a video. 2 days later we were shooting in London! It was a crazy, emotional few days and I was very lucky to bag an insanely talented crew to assist me.”

Like much of the album amo, “In the Dark” represents the new alternative-pop vibe of Bring Me the Horizon, who originally started out as a deathcore band before settling into a metalcore sound for a long while. The band started to embrace pop, rock, electronic, and dance music on 2015’s That’s the Spirit, before fully evolving on amo.

(Buy: Tickets to Bring Me the Horizon’s Upcoming Shows)

Bring Me the Horizon still have about a week’s worth of dates left on their current stateside tour with Sirens and Poppy. The trek runs through an October 29th show in Miami, Florida, with tickets available here.

On November 6th, BMTH will release the new single “Ludens” as part of the compilation album Timefall, a collection of songs inspired by and written for the video game Death Stranding.