Brittany Howard performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Brittany Howard on Tiny Desk

In celebration of her newly released solo debut Jaime, Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard has been bringing her jaw-dropping live shows all over. Following a string of late night appearances, she’s delivered one of her most intimate performances yet for an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

All clad in bright red and black, the singer and her eight-piece backing band kicked off with the album’s single “Stay High”. One of the most special things about Howard’s new album is the vulnerability it so openly brings. As she led into “Georgia”, the vocal powerhouse explained the song was written “from the perspective of being a little young, black, gay girl having a crush on an older black girl and not knowing what to say or what I was feeling.”



From there, Howard picked up her guitar and moved gracefully through the complicated love song “Baby”. The singer wrapped her set with the blunt questions of “Goat Head”, a song about growing up as a mixed race child in Alabama.

Watch Howard’s full Tiny Desk performance below. She also still has a good stretch of tour dates ahead supporting Jaime, so get tickets here.