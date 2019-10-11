James Corden declares Brittany Howard the “best” Late Late Show performance: Watch

Brittany Howard on James Corden

Consequence of Sound called Brittany Howard’s Jaime album a “spiritual” and “sonic revival,” while her recent concert in New York City left us nearly jaw-dropped. It appears late-night host James Corden is now a confirmed believer.

The Alabama Shakes frontperson served as musical guest on The Late Late Show on Thursday, where she turned in a dazzling performance of Jaime single “Stay High”. Like the entirety of her solo debut, each sung note was steeped in both passion and graceful power — and Corden was definitely there for it.



“That is the best performance we have ever had on this show, bar none!” he proclaimed. Welcome, Corden, to the Church of Brittany Howard.

Watch the video replay below. To catch Howard in the flesh, grab tickets to her fall tour here.