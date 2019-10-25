BROCKHAMPTON perform “Sugar”, discuss upcoming tour on Fallon: Watch

BROCKHAMPTON, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

BROCKHAMPTON are just days away from launching their new North American tour with slowthai. In anticipation, the hip-hop boyband appeared on Fallon Thursday night to perform “Sugar” off their latest album, GINGER.

Just like when they brought the song to Ellen last month, BROCKHAMPTON were joined by collaborator Ryan Beatty for the choruses. Though the performance was largely the same — all the members sitting on a low riser and standing one by one for their individual verses — the outfits were different, with each vocalist dressed in what looked like traffic cone-colored fishing waders.



They kept the overalls on when they joined host Jimmy Fallon on the couches to discuss their upcoming tour. During the brief chat, they also delivered a freestyle rap about Fallon’s 2004 movie with Queen Latifah, Taxi. Just like the film, the bars left a little something to be desired.

Watch both clips below. You can also snag tickets to BROCKHAMPTON’s upcoming tour dates, which include appearances at Day N Vegas Festival and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, here.