Bruce Springsteen says Donald Trump doesn’t know what it means to be an American

Bruce Springsteen and Donald Trump

Earlier this month, Donald Trump attempted to disparage Bruce Springsteen by calling the beloved rock god “little.” He also boasted that he didn’t need celebrity endorsements from entertainers like The Boss in order to win the 2016 Election. Springsteen has now responded in an interview with CBS This Morning.

“It’s frightening, you know? We’re living in a frightening time,” the New Jersey rocker said of the Trump administration. “The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means. And unfortunately we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”



(Read: 10 Timeless Political Songs for Election Day)

Previously, Springsteen has described Trump as a “moron” and a “great embarrassment”, and likened his campaign to “a tragedy for our democracy.” Springsteen also called Trump’s xenophobic refugee policies “anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

Watch a clip of the CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King below. The full interview airs tomorrow, October 25th, when both Springsteen’s Western Stars film and corresponding soundtrack are also scheduled to come out.