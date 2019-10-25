Burial announces new compilation album Tunes 2011-2019

Burial

It’s been well over a decade since the last proper Burial album; however, it’s not as though the electronic music producer has been idle. After the release of Untrue in 2007, Burial has steadily dropped about 10 EPs worth of music. Now, the UK artist is putting out a new compilation album that collects some of those tracks into one place.

Simply titled Tunes 2011-2019, it’s due out December 6th on Hyperdub. The release comes as the London-based underground label, also known for signing DJ Rashad, Zomby, and Laurel Halo, celebrates its 15th anniversary.



Tunes is comprised of 17 tracks spread out across two discs. Included are offerings such as “State Forest” and “Claustro” from earlier this year, as well as “Subtemple” and “Beachfires” from 2017. Burial’s 2016 offerings, “Young Death” and “Nightmarket”, also make the final cut.

This new album follows Burial’s latest collaborative EP with The Bug, Dive/Rain, which dropped in August.

Check out “State Forest” below, followed by the Tunes artwork and tracklist.

Tunes 2011-2019 Artwork:

Tunes 2011-2019 Tracklist:

Disc One

01. State Forest

02. Beachfires

03. Subtemple

04. Young Death

05. Nightmarket

06. Hiders

07. Come Down to Us

08. Claustro

09. Rival Dealer

Disc Two

01. Kindred

02. Loner

03. Ashtray Wasp

04. Rough Sleeper

05. Truant

06. Street Halo

07. Stolen Dog

08. NYC