Cage the Elephant earn 9th No. 1 Alt Rock single, most of any band this decade

Cage the Elephant’s latest single, “Social Cues”, is currently reigning supreme on the Billboard Alternative Rock charts. By claiming the top spot this week, the band has officially made history as having the most No. 1 alt-rock singles this decade.

“Social Cues”, the title track of their 2019 album, is Cage the Elephant’s ninth overall single to make it to the top. Other songs to receive similar distinction over the last 10 years include Tell Me I’m Pretty cut “Trouble”, “Come a Little Closer” from 2013’s Melophobia, and “In One Ear”, from the group’s 2009 self-titled LP.



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

The major milestone comes 13 years after the rock outfit formed in Bowling Green, Kentucky. They’ve since released a total of five studio records, receiving a Grammy for Best Rock Album for 2015’s Dan Auerbach-produced Tell Me I’m Pretty.

In continued support of this year’s Social Cues full-length, Matt Shultz & co. will bring their exuberant live show (and a good chunk of these No. 1 hits) to parts of North America, Europe, and the UK through early 2020. The trek features sets at Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina. Grab tickets to all their upcoming tour dates here.

And revisit the single that nabbed them a piece of chart history: