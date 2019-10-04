Camila Cabello shares new song “Cry for Me”: Stream

Camila Cabello, photo by Amy Price

Camila Cabello has been slowly unrolling her highly anticipated sophomore album, Romance. First, the former Fifth Harmony singer simultaneously released singles “Shameless” and “Liar”, and now the pop star has shared a new track called “Cry for Me”.

Teasing some of the song’s lyrics on Twitter, Cabello said she felt the song was relatable to anyone who’s ever experienced heartbreak. “I think everyone has felt this at one point or another,” she wrote. “When your ex moves on faster than you and of course you want them to be happy but just….. not so fast.”



Listen to “Cry for Me” below. The singer also has a few tour dates coming up where fans undoubtedly hope she plays a few more new Romance cuts. Get your tickets here.

We still don’t have an official release date for the full LP, but Cabello’s been busy with her collaborations with Ed Sheeran and her summer steamer “Señorita” with beau Shawn Mendes. We’d expect to hear news the album’s due date soon, as, Cabello has her upcoming SNL performance on October 12th.