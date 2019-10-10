Charli XCX shares video for “White Mercedes”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared the music video for her latest single, “White Mercedes”. The track comes from her new record, Charli, and is one of the few on the album not to feature a collaborative performer.

The “White Mercedes” video also doesn’t have any guest stars — save for one particularly majestic steed. Instead, we get to see a number of actual white Mercedes being destroyed in various ways, like being run over by a white truck or lit on fire while dangling from a crane. Check out the clip, which was filmed in Kiev, Ukraine, below.



Other visuals from Charli have included the rainy “Gone” clip with Christine and the Queens, and “2099”, which saw the British pop star hopping on a jet ski with Troye Sivan.

Charli XCX is currently on tour supporting her semi-self-titled LP. Get tickets to all her upcoming dates here.