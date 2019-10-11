Ariana Grande announces Charlie’s Angels soundtrack featuring Lana Del Rey, Chaka Khan, Miley Cyrus and more

Ariana Grande serves as the executive producer of the new Charlie’s Angels soundtrack. The thank u, next pop star detailed the release on Friday, and it boasts an impressive list of special guests.

The forthcoming collection spans 11 tracks, six of which feature Grande herself in collaboration with fellow pop heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, Normani, and music legend Chaka Khan. Grande’s joint track with Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus, “Don’t Call Me Angel”, is also included. Other listed contributors include rapper Kash Doll, German pop singer Kim Petras, and Finnish pop favorite Alma, as well as Stefflon Don, Danielle Bradbery, and Victoria Monét.



The Charlie’s Angels OST officially arrives November 3rd and is available for pre-order. The Charlie’s Angels film reboot, meanwhile, opens in theaters November 15th. It’s written and directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

Below, check out “Don’t Call Me Angel”, followed by the newly unveiled second Charlie’s Angels film trailer.

Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack Artwork:

Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Kash Doll, Kim Petras, Alma, Stefflon Don – “How It’s Done”

02. Ariana Grande, Normani, Nicki Minaj – “Bad to You”

03. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey – “Don’t Call Me An Angel”

04. M-22, Arlissa, Kiana Lede – “Eyes Off You”

05. Donna Summer – “Bad Girls” (Gigamesh Remix)

06. Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan – “Nobody”

07. Anitta – “Pantera”

08. Ariana Grande – “How I Look on You”

09. Danielle Bradbery – “Blackout”

10. Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet – “Got Her Own”

11. Jack Elliott, Allyn Ferguson – “Charlie’s Angels Theme” (Black Caviar Remix)