Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman take on Roger Ailes in Bombshell trailer: Watch

Nicole Kidman in Bombshell

Since The Loudest Voice wrapped up, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the release of Bombshell. While the former Showtime series addressed the sexual harassment allegations against Roger Ailes almost exclusively from the perspective of the disgraced, late Fox News CEO, the upcoming film centers on the women who brought him down. Today, we get our first full look at the new movie with an official trailer.

Written by Charles Randolph (The Big Short) with direction from Jay Roach (Trumbo), the film sees Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman respectively playing Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, both reaching their wits’ end with newsroom misogyny. Joined by the fictionalized Kayla Pospisil (played by Margot Robbie), the women gear up to take on Ailes (played by John Lithgow). The trailer also reveals our first look at Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon as another memeber of the Fox News team.



While we already know the real story’s conclusion, the preview soundtracked by Billie Eilish’s “Tough Guy” still leaves us on the edge to watch how it all unfolds.

Bombshell hits theaters December 20th, watch the official trailer below.