Charly Bliss release surprise new EP Supermoon: Stream

Charly Bliss, photo by Ebru Yildiz

Charly Bliss have dropped a surprise new EP called Supermoon. The five-song collection is pulled from the sessions for their latest full-length, Young Enough, which dropped back in the summer. It’s now available digitally (physical editions will from Barsuk Records beginning in January).

Speaking of the EP in a press release, frontwoman Eva Hendricks said,



“Making Young Enough was the most fulfilling creative experience I’ve had thus far. Not only because I’m proud of the songs that ended up on the record, but also because I’m proud of myself and my bandmates for putting in an obsessive amount of work into making sure the album would be the best it could be. We wrote too many songs and slowly whittled it down to the ones that told the most vivid and concise story. We’re so excited to release the Supermoon EP, a small collection of songs that helped us get there. We recorded them at the same time as the rest of the record, before we knew which songs would make it on. I think they fill in the cracks and enhance the narrative of Young Enough and show you how we got where we were going. Enjoy!!”

Take a listen to the Supermoon EP, which includes the previously released single “Heaven”, below. Pre-order it for keeps here. You can also catch Charly Bliss on tour throughout the fall by getting tickets here.

<a href="http://charlybliss.bandcamp.com/album/supermoon">Supermoon by Charly Bliss</a>

Supermoon EP Artwork:

Supermoon EP Tracklist:

01. Feed

02. Supermoon

03. Heaven

04. Slingshot

05. Threat