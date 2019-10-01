The Chemical Brothers announce 20th anniversary reissue of Surrender

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers returned this past April with their ninth studio album, No Geography. Now, the English electronic music duo is back with news of a massive deluxe reissue celebrating the 20th anniversary of Surrender.

Due out November 22nd via Astralwerks/Capitol/UMe, the expanded collection includes the original 1999 record with a disc called “Secret Psychedelic Mixes” and a batch of previously unreleased B-sides and remixes handpicked by Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons themselves. The re-release also comes packaged with a 24-page book of photos, memorabilia, and four new prints from album cover artist Kate Gibb.



Additionally, the Surrender reissue will include a DVD containing remastered promo videos and concert footage from The Chemical Brothers’ 2000 Glastonbury Festival performance. The famed set is said to have drawn the largest-ever crowd to the site’s Pyramid Stage.

The 20th anniversary release will be available as a 4xLP or 3xCD bundle, as well as on digital streaming platforms. A 2xCD version of the reissue will also go on sale, though it won’t include any of the non-audio goodies. Pre-orders for all formats have already begun.

As a teaser for the reissue, the Grammy-winning two-piece is sharing two alternate mixes Surrender single of “Hey Boy Hey Girl”. One is an “extended version” helmed by KiNK and the other is taken from the “Secret Psychedelic Mix” disc.

Check it out below, followed by the artwork and full tracklisting.

Surrender (20th Anniversary Reissue) Artwork:

Surrender (20th Anniversary Reissue) Tracklist:

CD BOX:

Disc 1 – Surrender

01. Music Response

02. Under The Influence

03. Out Of Control (featuring Bernard Sumner)

04. Orange Wedge

05. Let Forever Be (featuring Noel Gallagher)

06. The Sunshine Underground

07. Asleep From Day (featuring Hope Sandoval)

08. Got Glint?

09. Hey Boy Hey Girl

10. Surrender

11. Dream On (featuring Jonathan Donahue)

Disc 2 – The Secret Psychedelic Mixes

01. Hey Boy Hey Girl

02. Let Forever Be

03. Out Of Control (21 Minutes Of Madness Mix)

04. Flashback

05. Dream On

Disc 3 – B-sides and Remixes as curated by The Chemical Brothers

01. Flashback

02. Scale

03. The Diamond Sky

04. Studio K

05. Power Move

06. Enjoyed

07. Electronic Battle Weapon 4

08. Out Of Control (Sasha Club Mix)

09. Music: Response (Gentleman Thief Mix)

10. Music: Response (Futureshock Main Response)

11. Hey Boy Hey Girl (Soulwax Remix)

12. Hey Boy Hey Girl (KiNK Remix)

Disc 4 – DVD featuring remastered promo videos for “Hey Boy Hey Girl” (Dom & Nic), “Let Forever Be” (Michel Gondry), “Out Of Control” (Wiz) and “Live At Glastonbury 2000” (featuring “Hey Boy Hey Girl,” “Music: Response,” “Block Rockin’ Beats,” “Song To The Siren,” “Under The Influence,” “Leave Home” and “The Private Psychedelic Reel”).

