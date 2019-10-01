Cherry Glazerr ask Portugal. The Man to “Call Me” on collaborative new song: Stream

Cherry Glazerr have grown a lot since starting as the project of then-15-year-old Clementine Creevy. This year saw the release of the band’s fourth LP, Stuffed & Ready, a collection of tight, polished art-grunge tracks that showed they were ready for the next stage in their career. They took another leap last week by making their late night TV debut on James Corden, and today they’re adding a big-name collaboration to their résumé. The Los Angeles outfit has teamed with Alaska’s own Portugal. The Man for the single “Call Me”.

The new track finds the perfect balance between Cherry Glazerr’s more experimental pop inclinations and Portugal’s grooving psych rock. As Creevy trades vocals with PTM’s John Gourley, “Call Me” laces squealing string noise around driving bongos. The end result is something that’s ghostly alluring yet eerily foreboding. Featuring production from Creevy and her bandmate Tabor Allen alongside Ariel Rechtshaid, “Call Me” can be streamed below.



You can also snag some “Call Me”-themed attired and accessories at a fashion-pop up opening today at the flagship Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Running through 10/14, the pop-up’s opening will be celebrated tonight with DJ sets from Cherry Glazerr, Portugal. The Man, and DJ Allie Teilz from 6:00-9:00 p.m. PT.

(Read: Meet 10 of the Most Anticipated Artists Playing EMERG)

Cherry Glazerr may pull out “Call Me” during their upcoming run of North American concerts, which includes a stop at Austin City Limits. You’ll have to get tickets here to find out.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Revisit Cherry Glazerr’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from earlier this year, in which they discussed their band-themed beer and collaborating with Psychic Temple:

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public