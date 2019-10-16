Original Child’s Play score reissued on “Chucky” colored vinyl

Child's Play (Orion)

Earlier this summer, Waxwork Records released the score for Orion’s remake of Child’s Play. Now, they’re giving the 1988 original the same treatment, which should please the die-hard horror hounds whose allegiance to the franchise lies with Don Mancini.

It’s a fair compromise: Joseph Renzetti’s unnerving score has been remastered from the original master tapes and pressed on 180 gram “Chucky” colored vinyl. What’s more, there’s new artwork by Phantom City Creative that’s no ugly doll.



Waxwork is currently taking orders. Preview the score below and take a look at the full package shortly after. For even more spooky, consult our revamped list of the 100 scariest movies of all time. It’s a good one to keep handy amidst the Season of the Witch.

Child’s Play Artwork: