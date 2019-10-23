Chris Adler

Metal fans were shocked earlier this year when Lamb of God revealed they had parted ways with their founding drummer Chris Adler. Now, the veteran metal musician is speaking out for the first time since the announcement.

Adler is considered one of the best metal drummers on the planet, and was a member of Lamb of God since they first formed in 1994 under the name Burn the Priest. While he hadn’t been playing live with the band for more than a year following a motorbike accident in 2017, his departure still came as a major surprise.



Lamb of God, who still feature Chris’ brother Willie Adler as their guitarist, have since named Art Cruz as their permanent drummer. They are currently working on a follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang.

Adler had remained silent since the band made the split public in July, but today he took to Facebook to post a lengthy statement on the matter. While not totally clearing up the situation, he made it seem that he didn’t choose to leave, but that creative differences resulted in a rift between him and his bandmates. His full statement reads as follows:

“I feel it is time to address the many questions being asked about my departure from Lamb Of God.

Allow me to start with a relative concept of understanding. We all gave our lives to this, 26 years is not flippant. Each one of us sacrificed and lost much on a personal level to live the dream we had when we were kids. I will always love each member of the band for believing in me and agreeing to take on the world. We managed to find some love in the machine, but in turn it took things that cannot be recovered. I did not leave the dream. I did not make the decision to leave my life’s work. The truth is that, I am unwilling to paint by numbers. I wish my brothers all the best in their continued ventures. I can assure you that you will hear from me again. I was given a gift and hope to continue to share it.

Many have asked about a motorbike accident I had in Thailand in 2017. It’s true that it was not pretty, but I’ve been well since August of 2018. Thank you for your concerns.

I support my friends and the dream I allowed them to share in. I loved and am still humbled by every second of the smiles and horns we elicited. There is an ambiguous concept in our world of ‘selling out’. I cannot define that outside of my personal understanding, but know that being trapped in a ‘creative’ formula and/or playing the same song 10,000 times did not bolster my love of playing. I’m never been one to ‘phone it in.’ I’d rather mow the grass.

I acknowledge and am truly grateful of achieving my childhood dream. I have 2 GRAMMYS that sit on my mothers mantle piece. I think she deserves 3 so this party isn’t over. I was not given a choice in this and my dream is alive.

Feel free to say hello if you see me mowing the grass. It never gets old.

I appreciate each and every one of you!

Thank you!

Chris

PS: I may or may not be in touch with Kyle Thomas and Myrone about an Oakland Raiders concept album. This is neither confirmed or denied.”

Adler is already back in action, performing in the new metal supergroup Hail! on a current tour overseas. The outfit also includes Steve “Zetro” Souza (Exodus), Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head), and James Lomenzo (ex-Megadeth). See footage of their recent live performances below.