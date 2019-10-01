CHVRCHES, photo by Kimberly Ross

CHVRCHES have returned with “Death Stranding”, their first official standalone single of the year. The new offering appears on the soundtrack to the Playstation 4 video game, Death Stranding: Timefall.

On the sweeping song, singer Lauren Mayberry maintains hope despite facing a challenging, bleak road ahead. “You can take my heart/ Hold it together as we fall apart,” soars her voice. “Maybe together we can make a spark in the stars we embark And keep us together as the lights go dark.”



The themes of the track echo those of the game itself, which is about living in a world made up of isolated communities. Director Hideo Kojima detailed to The Verge:

“People have created “Walls” and become accustomed to living in isolation. Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game, where the goal of the player is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. It is created so that all elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of the “Strand” or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing create new bonds or “Strands” with other players around the globe.”

In their own statement, CHVRCHES praised Kojima and the vision of Death Stranding. “We were really excited about the opportunity to work with Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time,” said the Glasgow trio.

“He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honoured to be involved in the project. The concept of ‘Death Stranding’ is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise.”

Stream it below.

The soundtrack arrives November 7th and also features Major Lazer, Khalid, and Bring Me the Horizon. The game itself will be released the following day.

CHVRCHES recently appeared on Netflix’s Japanese reality show Terrace House. They also featured on a single from Marshmello, “Here With Me”, earlier this year. Their last album, Love is Dead, dropped in 2018.