Clams Casino announces new album Moon Trip Radio, shares “Rune”: Stream

Clams Casino

Clams Casino has announced a new album called Moon Trip Radio. As an early taste, the electronic producer has shared the LP’s first single, “Rune”.

Due out next week on November 7th, the fully instrumental album follows 2016’s studio effort 32 Levels and 2017’s free mixtape Instrumentals 4. While Clams Casino (a.k.a. Michael Volpe) is recognized for his hip-hop production with heavyweights like Mac Miller and Vince Staples, his new album finds the songwriter venturing into all kinds of spacey genre territory. Or, as a press release puts it, “an immersive, boom bap exploration of a psychedelic world of Michael Volpe’s design, one that can be imagined when gazing up at the cosmos with a willingness to explore.”



For “Rune”, Clams Casino leans more toward chill wave and ambient instrumental phrasings, with slow builds that crash down in soft synth waves. Stream the track below.