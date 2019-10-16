Classic comic series Bone coming to Netflix

Bone: Quest for the Spark, by Jeff Smith and Tom Sniegoski

Bone, the beloved children’s comic from Jeff Smith, is set to become a Netflix animated series. Like the comics, the series will follow the Bone cousins as they journey across a desert and into the mysterious Valley.

Smith independently published the first edition of Bone in 1991. Over 55 irregularly-released issues, he created a rich fantasy epic full of strange creatures, dangerous obstacles, and giddy slapstick comedy. The mix of thrilling darkness and lighthearted frivolity turned Bone into a cult comic sensation. Over it’s original 13-year run, Bone garnered ten Eisner Awards and 11 Harvey Awards for achievements in comic books.



With that kind of pedigree, it’s no surprise that Hollywood came calling. There have been a few abandoned film adaptations over the years, including an attempt by Nickelodeon in the ’90’s and another by Warner Bros. in 2008. But none of those projects came to fruition. In a statement announcing his partnership with Netflix, Smith seemed to feel that an animated adaptation was overdue.

“I’ve waited a long time for this. Netflix is the perfect home for Bone. Fans of the books know that the story develops chapter by chapter and book by book. An animated series is exactly the way to do this! The team at Netflix understands Bone and is committed to doing something special — this is good news for kids and cartoon lovers all over the world.”

This is the latest volley in the streaming wars, as Netflix loses parts of its library to competitors like Peacock, as well as Disney+. In response, Netflix is investing in established intellectual property, including a massive billion-dollar deal for Roald Dahl’s estate, as well as acquiring the rights to the timeless sitcom Seinfeld.