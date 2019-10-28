Coheed and Cambria drummer undergoing heart procedure after passing out onstage

Coheed and Cambria, courtesy of Roadrunner Records

Coheed and Cambria drummer Josh Eppard fainted onstage during the band’s recent gig at the House of Blues Orlando in Florida. After seeing doctors, it was determined that the stickman would need a heart procedure, forcing the band to nix their remaining 2019 shows.

Eppard passed out during the fifth song of the band’s set on Saturday, October 19th. After he was checked out by paramedics, he returned to the stage, allowing Coheed to finish the show.



However, when Eppard returned home following the concert, he was advised by doctors to undergo a cardiac abrasion, which essentially closes off an extra pathway to the drummer’s heart. The procedure is expected to alleviate Eppard’s irregular heartbeat.

Coheed and Cambria announced the news via the following Facebook post:

As some of you may have heard, our fantastic drummer, Josh Eppard had a fainting spell on stage early in our set Saturday night in Orlando. After a visit from the paramedics, he insisted on coming back out to finish the show- which was extremely courageous – but even with the amount of awe we felt, everyone was very concerned.

Upon his return home, Josh’s doctors advised him to undergo a procedure called a “cardiac ablation” in the coming weeks. This procedure will close an “extra pathway” to Josh’s heart, which has been causing an irregular heartbeat for some time, and is believed to be responsible for the occurrence in FL.

Due to the necessity of this procedure, Coheed and Cambria will be canceling the rest of our 2019 dates to let Josh get back to full health, so that we can make sure there will be a World for Tomorrow. We apologize from the bottom of our hearts to fans in the Midwest and those in Australia, as well as the organizers of these shows. We feel strongly that an abundance of caution is the best move for Josh and for the band at this time. Let there be no confusion, we will be back bigger and stronger in 2020, and are already planning big announcements on the horizon.

If you want to follow Josh on this journey, he will surely be documenting it on his socials @weerd_science

Thank you for your Neverending support,

Coheed and Cambria

The progressive-rock band has been touring in support of its most recent album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which arrived in 2018.

While the Orlando gig was the last date on Coheed and Cambria’s early fall jaunt, they were set to play three shows in Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis on November 19th, 20th, and 21st, respectively. Those dates, as well as a planned Australia tour, have not been rescheduled as of yet.

Footage of Eppard passing out onstage can be seen around the 11-second mark of the fan-filmed video below. Here’s hoping that the drummer experiences a full recovery.