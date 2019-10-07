This week on consequence of sound radio october 7th

Consequence of Sound Radio

With El Camino driving onto Netflix later this week, Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn is celebrating the legacy of Breaking Bad.

It kicks off on Tuesday, October 8th at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT with a block of music highlighting Breaking Bad’s greatest hits. A collection of tracks from AMC’s iconic series, the special playlist features Gnarls Barkley, Beastie Boys, The Monkees, TV on the Radio, Knife Party, and more.



The music leads up to a new episode of Relevant Content on Wednesday, October 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman heads to New Mexico to talk about Vince Gilligan’s iconic series ahead of its sequel El Camino. Joining him for the ride are Editorial Director Matt Melis, Daily Grindhouse editor Mike Vanderbilt, and Horror Virgin co-host Jennferatu.

Later in the day, at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT we’ll mark Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ gorgeous new album, Ghosteen, with our latest Inspired By playlist. Nodding to artists who have been influenced by Cave’s decades of work, you’ll hear tracks by The National, Frightened Rabbit, Wolf Parade, The Walkmen, Divine Fits, Interpol, Destroyer, Arcade Fire, and others.

Then, on Thursday October 10th at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT, Lior Phillips sits down with Bat for Lashes on the latest episode of This Must Be the Gig. In addition to talking about Natasha Khan’s life on the road, they’ll discuss her new album, Lost Girls.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player below. Find a complete schedule for the week of September 23rd-29th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig and Relevant Content, below. And make sure to stay tuned for upcoming word on expanding programming and more exciting content from CoS Radio. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, October 7th:

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Gotham City’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, October 8th:

This Must Be the Gig – Orville Peck – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Breaking Bad’s Greatest Hits – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, October 9th:

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Revisiting Breaking Bad – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Nick Cave – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, October 10th:

This Must Be the Gig – Prophets of Rage – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Breaking Bad’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, October 11th:

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Revisiting Breaking Bad Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Nick Cave Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 12th:

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Revisiting Breaking Bad Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Breaking Bad’s Greatest Hits – 9:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, October 13th:

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Revisiting Breaking Bad Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Nick Cave Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT