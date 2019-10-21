This Week on Consequence of Sound Radio October 21st

Consequence of Sound Radio

We’re getting ready for Halloween early here on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn. This week, we’re loading up on treats with spooky-centric playlists and episodes, as well as previewing our latest season of The Opus.

The new season of The Opus podcast, this time focusing on Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz solo debut, launches on October 24th. To celebrate, we’re looking at the Black Sabbath rockers’ influence with our latest Inspired By playlist block. However, we’re not just highlighting hard rock greats like Metallica, Anthrax, and Ghost, as even acts like Mountain Goats, Post Malone, and Smashing Pumpkins give nods to Ozzy. Find out who else we play by tuning in Monday, October 21st at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.



Then it’s time to put up the cobwebs and slip into your Ghostface mask, as we’re presenting The 13 Scariest Rock Songs. On Tuesday, October 22nd at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT, we’ll creep out your radio with tracks by Joy Division, Sonic Youth, Radiohead, Nirvana, Pink Floyd, and more.

The spooky times continue with our latest episode of Relevant Content, in which Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman will explore how classic horror movie scores full the cinematic terror. Joining him on this journey into darkness on Wednesday, October 23rd at 3:00 p.m. E/12:00 p.m. PT will be Daily Grindhouse editor Mike Vanderbilt and Scored to Death author J. Blake Fichera.

Finally, host Lior Phillips sits down with Britpop great Liam Gallagher on the latest edition of This Must Be the Gig. Airing Thursday, October 24th at 3:00 p.m. E/12:00 p.m. PT, the episode will see the former Oasis member will talk about his life on the road as well as his new sophomore solo album Why Me? Why Not..

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player below. Find a complete schedule for the week of September 23rd-29th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig and Relevant Content, below. And make sure to stay tuned for upcoming word on expanding programming and more exciting content from CoS Radio. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, October 21st:

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Kevin Smith Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Ozzy Osbourne – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, October 22nd:

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: The 13 Scariest Rock Songs – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PM

Wednesday, October 23rd:

This Must Be the Gig – Snow Patrol – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Horror’s Greatest Scores – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Ozzy Osbourne Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, October 24th:

This Must Be the Gig – Orville Peck – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: The 13 Scariest Rock Songs Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, October 25th:

This Must Be the Gig – Prophets of Rage – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Horror’s Greatest Scores Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Ozzy Osbourne Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 26th:

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher– 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Horror’s Greatest Scores Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: The 13 Scariest Rock Songs Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, October 27th:

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Horror’s Greatest Scores Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Ozzy Osbourne Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell– 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT