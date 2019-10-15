Consequence of Sound Radio

Ladies, Ladies, Ladies, Jay and Silent Bob are in the hizzouse! This week Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn is talking all things Kevin Smith in the run-up to Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Plus, we’ll celebrate the new album from Jimmy Eat World and talk with POND.

Our view first becomes askew on Tuesday, October 15th at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT with our block of Kevin Smith’s Greatest Hits. From The Hang Ups to Jackson-Five, The Smashing Pumpkins to Soul Asylum, grab a bag of Tostitos and spend an hour inside the musical world of Kevin Smith’s movies.



Then on Wednesday, October 16th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, Relevant Content will explore the oeuvre of the filmmaker himself. Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman hangs outside the Quick Stop with Editorial Director Matt Melis, The Spool Editor-in-Chief Clint Worthington, and Daily Grindhouse editor Mike Vanderbilt to discuss the enduring legacy of Smith’s movies.

This week marks the release of not only Jay and Silent Bob, but Jimmy Eat World’s latest LP, Surviving. We’re celebrating with our latest Inspired By playlist, exploring the artists who have been influenced by the emo pop punk kings. On Tuesday, October 15th at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT, we’ll run down tracks by the likes of The Hotelier, Paramore, Modern Baseball, Charly Bliss, Dashboard Confessional, Oso Oso, Death Cab for Cutie, and more.

Finally, This Must Be the Gig returns with a brand new episode on Thursday, October 17th at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. This time, host Lior Phillips chats with the Australian psych rock greats POND, as well as Berlin-via-Norway prog pop musician Farao.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player below. Find a complete schedule for the week of September 23rd-29th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig and Relevant Content, below. And make sure to stay tuned for upcoming word on expanding programming and more exciting content from CoS Radio. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, October 14th:

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Revisiting Breaking Bad Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, October 15th:

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Kevin Smith’s Greatest Hits – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Jimmy Eat World – 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, October 16th:

This Must Be the Gig – Orville Peck – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Kevin Smith – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Refused Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, October 17th:

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Kevin Smith’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – POND and Faroe – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, October 18th:

This Must Be the Gig – Prophets of Rage – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Kevin Smith Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Jimmy Eat World Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 19th:

This Must Be the Gig – POND and Faroe– 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Kevin Smith Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Kevin Smith’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, October 20th:

This Must Be the Gig – POND and Faroe – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Kevin Smith Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Jimmy Eat World Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Snow Patrol– 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT