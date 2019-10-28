Consequence of Sound Radio

Here’s what listeners can expect on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn for the week on October 28th, 2019.

In a CoS Radio exclusive, Sløtface will appear to discuss their new single, “S.U.C.C.E.S.S.”, on Monday, October 28th at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.



That same day at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT we’ll get listeners ready for the new album from Jeff Lynne’s ELO, From Out of Nowhere, with our latest Inspired By playlist. ELO’s strange, wonderful legacy can be heard in the music of Daft Punk, Scissor Sisters, Flaming Lips, Phoenix, and yes, even The Beatles, and we’re playing it all.

On Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT, we’re going to be spinning Martin Scorsese’s Greatest Hits as we begin to look forward to The Irishman. You’ll hear tracks from some of Scorsese’s iconic filmography, like Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London”, R.E.M.’s “What’s the Frequency Kenneth?”, and The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby”.

It’s all in the lead up to our latest episode of Relevant Content, during which Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman and his panel of guests will discuss Scorsese, The Irishman, and those dang Marvel Cinematic Universe comments. Joining him will be CoS News Editor/CoS Radio Music Programmer Ben Kaye, RogerEbert.com’s Brian Tallerico, and senior staff writer Blake Goble. Hear the discussion and some more Scorsese-related tunes on Wednesday, October 30th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

Then on Halloween, This Must Be the Gig teams with the No Such Thing as a Fish podcast to joke about some real Halloween and music facts. See what hilarious truths they uncover on Thursday, October 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player below. Find a complete schedule for the week of September 23rd-29th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig and Relevant Content, below. And make sure to stay tuned for upcoming word on expanding programming and more exciting content from CoS Radio. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, October 28th:

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Origins Premiere: Sløtface – “S.U.C.C.E.S.S.” – 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Horror’s Greatest Scores Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Jeff Lynne’s ELO – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, October 29th:

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Martin Scorsese’s Greatest Hits – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, October 30th:

This Must Be the Gig – Snow Patrol – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Martin Scorsese vs. the MCU – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Jeff Lynne’s ELO Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Orville Peck – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, October 31st:

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Martin Scorsese’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – No Such Thing as a Fish – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, November 1st:

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Martin Scorsese vs. the MCU Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Jeff Lynne’s ELO Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 2nd:

This Must Be the Gig – No Such Thing as a Fish– 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Martin Scorsese vs the MCU Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Martin Scorsese’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Prophets of Rage – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, November 3rd:

This Must Be the Gig – No Such Thing as a Fish – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Martin Scorsese vs the MCU Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Jeff Lynne’s ELO Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell– 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT