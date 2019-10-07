Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has found its Ein, and he’s a very cute corgi: Watch

Ein in Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

No adaptation of Cowboy Bebop would work without a corgi. After all, Ein is one of the most adored cartoon characters of all time, to the degree that thousands of corgi owners across the world have named their dogs in his honor. So, it was always going to be paramount that Netflix find a proper pooch for their forthcoming live-action adaptation, and rest assured, they didn’t woof this casting.

Today, the streaming giant confirmed they’ve found their Ein by sharing an all-too-adorable behind-the-scenes clip. As you’ll see below, the cast and crew had a true dog day afternoon during their first cast read. The dog strolled right up to stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell, finding a proper place among the star-studded crew of the anime adaptation. He even has a bowl!



Currently, there is no release date, though a 2020 release seems likely. Christopher Yost, who wrote both Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, has penned the first episode and serves as executive producer. Seeing how the original anime ran for 26 episodes from 1998 to 1999, Netflix will have to get creative to keep this ship running for longer than, say, two seasons. At least they’ve got a corgi.