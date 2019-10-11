Cro-Mags unleash “From the Grave” featuring Motörhead’s Phil Campbell: Stream

Harley Flanagan, photo by Fernando Godoy / Phil Campbell, photo by Dan Sturgess

It’s been an eventful year in the world of Cro-Mags, with bassist-singer Harley Flanagan earning the right to the band name back in the spring, and releasing the three-song Don’t Give In EP in June. Now, the veteran New York hardcore act is teaming up with Heavy Consequence to unveil more new music, sharing the song “From the Grave” featuring Motörhead legend Phil Campbell on guitar.

Flanagan emerged with the name Cro-Mags after a legal settlement, leaving his former bandmates John Joseph and Mackie Jayson to tour under the name Cro-Mags JM. According to Flanagan, he was inspired by late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister when pursuing the rights to the Cro-Mags name.



“Lemmy came to me in a dream and said ‘Take it back mate, it’s yours, you started it’ (on the band’s original name). I woke up and knew I had to take the name back, so I did. And I figured since Lemmy gave me my marching orders, I should get his guitarist to play on a new track.

Flanagan continued, “Phil immediately said yes and that is why it’s called ‘From the Grave’, and I’m so honored to have him on this song. I first met Phil when we toured with Motörhead on the ‘Orgasmatron’ tour. He is one of my favorite guitarists of all time and I still can’t believe I have him playing on one of my songs. Thank you Phil and thank you Lemmy for making this all happen!”

Campbell jumped on board, explaining, “It was a great surprise to hear from Harley after so many years. We hung out a lot during the tour in the eighties. When I heard the track he wanted me to do, I just had to do it. Listen for yourselves!”

“From the Grave” is fast-paced and raw, just like Lemmy would have liked. Flanagan sings over a blazing guitar riff from Campbell, who closes out the track with a blistering solo. Listen in the player below.

The song is out today on streaming and digital platforms. “From the Grave” will also serve as the title track on an upcoming three-song vinyl EP that will also include the song “PTSD” and the instrumental track “Between Wars”. Pre-orders for the EP, which is due December 6th, are currently available.

From The Grave EP Artwork:

From The Grave EP Tracklist:

01. From the Grave

02. PTSD

03. Between Wars