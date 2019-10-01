DaBaby turns his late-night rap medley into a “Bop” on Fallon: Watch

DaBaby on Fallon

North Carolina rapper DaBaby got to show off his 2019 glow-up with a medley on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He performed “Intro”, “Really”, and “Bop” from his new album Kirk.

DaBaby’s performance on Fallon was a quick, fun one. With help from Stunna 4 Vegas and backing instrumentation by The Roots, he sped rapped his way through the medley. While he started the set by sitting on a stool, gazing into the camera while he poured his soul out, he soon transitioned to high-energy moves. During “Really”, DaBaby started jogging around the stool and dancing to the beat. He ended the performance in the best way possible: striking a pose just in time to coincide with the lyric, “And I know I look good / So take a picture.”



Watch DaBaby’s hypnotic medley performance below. You can also see him live on his current tour, which includes stops at festivals JMBLYA Arkansas, Rolling Loud NYC, Mala Luna, Camp Flog Gnaw, and Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Find tickets to his upcoming here.