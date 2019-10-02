Menu
Damon Albarn launches new orchestral project

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is a "new, very personal piece" inspired by Albarn's time in Iceland

by
on October 02, 2019, 10:10am
Damon Albarn, photo by David Hall Africa Express Become the Tiger stream new single
Damon Albarn, photo by David Hall

Recent years have seen Damon Albarn reactivate Gorillaz and The Good The Bad & The Queen for new albums and lengthy tours. Now, though, Albarn is set to unveil an entirely new project called The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows.

Over the course of a 12-date tour of Europe taking place in May 2020, Albarn will perform a “new, very personal piece with an ensemble of orchestra instrumentation, electronics, vocals and piano.” The work is reportedly inspired by the visits he’s taken to Iceland over the last three decades and features visuals by Icelandic filmmakers. The name of the project is taken from a John Clare poem entitled Love and Memory.

You can find the tour itinerary for The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows below.

Last month, Albarn’s The Good The Bad & The Queen played their “last gig” at The Netherlands’ Lowlands Festival.

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows 2020 Tour Dates:
05/17 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar
05/18 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar
05/20 – Budapest, HU @ Mupa
05/21 – Eindhoven, NL @ Muziekgebouw
05/23 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie
05/24 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie
05/25 – Lyon, FR @ Auditorium
05/26 – London, UK @ Barbican
05/27 – Nantes, FR @ Cité des Congrès
05/29 – Luxembourg @ Philharmonie
05/31 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
06/01 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

