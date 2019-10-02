Damon Albarn launches new orchestral project

Damon Albarn, photo by David Hall

Recent years have seen Damon Albarn reactivate Gorillaz and The Good The Bad & The Queen for new albums and lengthy tours. Now, though, Albarn is set to unveil an entirely new project called The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows.

Over the course of a 12-date tour of Europe taking place in May 2020, Albarn will perform a “new, very personal piece with an ensemble of orchestra instrumentation, electronics, vocals and piano.” The work is reportedly inspired by the visits he’s taken to Iceland over the last three decades and features visuals by Icelandic filmmakers. The name of the project is taken from a John Clare poem entitled Love and Memory.



You can find the tour itinerary for The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows below.

Last month, Albarn’s The Good The Bad & The Queen played their “last gig” at The Netherlands’ Lowlands Festival.

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows 2020 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

05/18 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

05/20 – Budapest, HU @ Mupa

05/21 – Eindhoven, NL @ Muziekgebouw

05/23 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie

05/24 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie

05/25 – Lyon, FR @ Auditorium

05/26 – London, UK @ Barbican

05/27 – Nantes, FR @ Cité des Congrès

05/29 – Luxembourg @ Philharmonie

05/31 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

06/01 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall