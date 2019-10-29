Dan Deacon announces new album Mystic Familiar, shares “Sat by a Tree”: Stream

Dan Deacon, photo by Frank Hamilton

Experimental wizard Dan Deacon has announced a new album called Mystic Familiar. Coming January 31st via Domino, the 11-track full-length marks his first since 2015’s Gliss Riffer. As a first listen, Deacon has shared the lead single “Sat by a Tree”.

While Deacon has been busy over the years since Gliss Riffer, projects like creating arrangements for Sigur Rós’ LA Philharmonic performances or scoring things like ESPN’s 30 for 30: Subject to Review and the documentary Rat Film haven’t truly been his. When he was able to step back from all that work, he focused on his own music with “therapeutic practices of self-compassion and mindfulness, daily prompts from Brian Eno’s deck of Oblique Strategies and the use of meditation,” according to a press release.



The results are being teased with the new track “Sat by a Tree”. A psychedelic, driving rumination on impermanence, the single comes accompanied by a video from director Daren Rabinovitch starring comedian Aparna Nancherla. Watch it below.

Dan Deacon has also announced a massive North American tour to support Mystic Familiar. Find the full schedule ahead, and get tickets here.

Mystic Familiar Artwork:

Mystic Familiar Tracklist:

01. Become a Mountain

02. Hypnagogic

03. Sat By A Tree

04. Arp I: Wide Eyed

05. Arp II: Float Away

06. Arp III: Far From Shore

07. Arp IV: Any Moment

08. Weeping Birch

09. Fell Into the Ocean

10. My Friend

11. Bumble Bee Crown King

Dan Deacon 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

11/02 – Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia

11/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/05 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

11/07 – Miami, FL @ Floyd

11/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

11/09 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic

11/12 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

11/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

01/31 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

02/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

02/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

02/06 – London, UK @ Scala

02/10 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

02/26 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

02/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03/03 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

03/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/07 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/08 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

03/11 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

03/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

03/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

03/24 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/27 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

03/31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04/04 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/16 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/17 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

04/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact

04/19 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

04/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indianapolis

04/22 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

04/25 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

04/26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/28 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

04/29 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club