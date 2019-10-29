Dan Deacon announces new album Mystic Familiar, shares “Sat by a Tree”: Stream

Experimental wizard Dan Deacon has announced a new album called Mystic Familiar. Coming January 31st via Domino, the 11-track full-length marks his first since 2015’s Gliss Riffer. As a first listen, Deacon has shared the lead single “Sat by a Tree”.
While Deacon has been busy over the years since Gliss Riffer, projects like creating arrangements for Sigur Rós’ LA Philharmonic performances or scoring things like ESPN’s 30 for 30: Subject to Review and the documentary Rat Film haven’t truly been his. When he was able to step back from all that work, he focused on his own music with “therapeutic practices of self-compassion and mindfulness, daily prompts from Brian Eno’s deck of Oblique Strategies and the use of meditation,” according to a press release.
The results are being teased with the new track “Sat by a Tree”. A psychedelic, driving rumination on impermanence, the single comes accompanied by a video from director Daren Rabinovitch starring comedian Aparna Nancherla. Watch it below.
Dan Deacon has also announced a massive North American tour to support Mystic Familiar. Find the full schedule ahead, and get tickets here.
Mystic Familiar Artwork:
Mystic Familiar Tracklist:
01. Become a Mountain
02. Hypnagogic
03. Sat By A Tree
04. Arp I: Wide Eyed
05. Arp II: Float Away
06. Arp III: Far From Shore
07. Arp IV: Any Moment
08. Weeping Birch
09. Fell Into the Ocean
10. My Friend
11. Bumble Bee Crown King
Dan Deacon 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/01 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
11/02 – Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia
11/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/05 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark
11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub
11/07 – Miami, FL @ Floyd
11/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
11/09 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic
11/12 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
11/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
11/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
01/31 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social
02/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
02/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
02/06 – London, UK @ Scala
02/10 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
02/26 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
02/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
03/03 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
03/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
03/07 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/08 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
03/11 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
03/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
03/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
03/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
03/24 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
03/27 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
03/31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
04/04 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/16 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/17 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
04/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact
04/19 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
04/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indianapolis
04/22 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
04/25 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
04/26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/28 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
04/29 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club