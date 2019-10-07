Dan + Shay announce first-ever arena tour

Dan + Shay

On the heels of their new collaboration with Justin Bieber, country duo Dan + Shay have announced their first-ever headlining arena tour.

“Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour” spans 35+ dates kicking off in March 2020. A second leg, highlighted by a gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City, launches in September.



See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 11th via Ticketmaster.

You can find tickets to all of Dan + Shay’s upcoming dates here.

Dan + Shay 2020 Tour Dates:

03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

03/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

03/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

03/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

04/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/17 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/10 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

10/11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/29 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/31 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Watch Dan + Shay’s video for “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber: