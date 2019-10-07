Dan + Shay announce first-ever arena tour

On the heels of their new collaboration with Justin Bieber, country duo Dan + Shay have announced their first-ever headlining arena tour.
“Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour” spans 35+ dates kicking off in March 2020. A second leg, highlighted by a gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City, launches in September.
See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 11th via Ticketmaster.
Dan + Shay 2020 Tour Dates:
03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
03/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
03/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
03/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
04/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/17 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena
09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/10 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
10/11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/29 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
10/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/31 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
