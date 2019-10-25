Dave East teams with Nas for “Godfather 4”: Stream

It’s a collaboration you can’t refuse. Dave East has joined forces with Nas for a new track called “Godfather 4”.

The song comes from East’s forthcoming debut full-length, SURVIVAL, which is set to drop November 8th via Def Jam Recordings/Mass Appeal Records. Produced by DJ Green Lantern, “Godfather 4” features brass played by New Orleans’ Soul Rebels alongside famed jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold.



Nas actually takes most of the mic time here, but those bars give clout to his Harlem protégé from the very nature of their presence. “I treasure whenever niggas or rhetoricals hit/ Orchestral tracks and nail it, smooth, black velvet/ And rap intelligent but then it’s just a low percent/ Who blow on some Nas, B.I.G., and Hova shit,” Nas spits.

Take a listen below. “Godfather 4” follows previous SURVIVAL singles “Wanna Be G” with Max B and the Gunna-featuring “Everyday”.