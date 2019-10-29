Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss scrap plans for Star Wars film

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are no longer developing a Star Wars film trilogy.

In a statement released late Monday, the pair cited their recent overall deal with Netflix as the reason for their exit. “We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away.”



In her own statement, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy remarked, “David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers. We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

In 2018, prior to the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones going into production, Benioff and Weiss signed a deal with Disney to develop a new series of films. Some fans and critics of GoT subsequently blamed the deal for the lackluster quality of the HBO series’ final season, theorizing that Benioff and Weiss had already begun prioritizing Star Wars. Now, it appears that was all for naught.

Benioff and Weiss’ first Star Wars film was due out in 2022, and was to be the first theatrical release following the conclusion of the Skywalker saga with this December’s Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. It’s unclear how Benioff and Weiss’ exit impacts Disney’s release schedule, though there are still two other film projects in development, one from Rian Johnson and another from Marvel head Kevin Feige.

News of Benioff and Weiss’ departure arrived just hours after the latest trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.