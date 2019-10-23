David Byrne extends American Utopia Broadway residency

David Byrne, photo by Caroline Daniel

On the heels of his show-stopping performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, David Byrne has extended his American Utopia Broadway residency into February 2020.

The show, which opened on October 20th, will now run through Sunday, February 26th at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. On stage, Byrne is joined by 11 piece mobile ensemble playing songs from his album of the same name, other tracks from his solo catalog, and Talking Heads material. Annie-B Parson, who worked with Byrne on his preceding “American Utopia Tour”, scripted the show’s staging and choreography.



Tickets to to David Byrne’s American Utopia are available here.

Byrne and Parson discussed the choreography of the “American Utopia Tour” during a recent visit to This Must Be the Gig. Listen to the episode below.

