Dead Can Dance announce 2020 tour

Dead Can Dance, photo via Facebook

Goth/experimental rock veterans Dead Can Dance will hit the road next spring in support of their extensive catalog, including last year’s Dionysus album. The 2020 tour dates take place from mid-April through late May and will include concerts across both North and South America.

The British-Australian duo is expected to hit such North American cities as Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. As for South America, Bogota, Lima, and Santiago are part of the itinerary. Danish singer-songwriter Agnes Obel has been tapped as support.



For Dead Can Dance, this marks their first live performances in the Americas since Coachella in 2013.

Dionysus, released last November, is Dead Can Dance’s ninth overall. It followed 2016’s Anastasis, the group’s first full-length in 16 years.

Consult the full schedule below. Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday, October 11th, and can be purchased here.

Dead Can Dance 2020 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

04/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

04/21 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

04/24 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center #

04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall #

04/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre #

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum #

05/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

05/11 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre #

05/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auitorio Nacional #

05/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana

05/19 – Bogota, CO @ Teatro Jorge Eliecer Gaitan

05/21 – Lima, PE @ TBD

05/24 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Municipal de Santiago

# = w/ Agnes Obel

Revisit Dionysus single “Act II: The Mountain”: