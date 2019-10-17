Menu
Delta Spirit announce first concert in four years

The Southern California rock outfit's hiatus appears to be over

on October 17, 2019, 9:36am
Delta Spirit
Delta Spirit

Mark your calendars – Delta Spirit have announced an upcoming concert, the band’s first in four years.

In 2015, after a lengthy special-guest packed tour celebrating their fourth LP, Into the Wide, the band went on an indefinite hiatus. They didn’t altogether stop playing music though; frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez dove into his solo career along with performing with his supergroup Glorietta. Now, Delta Spirit is back… at least for one show.

The performance is set for this New Year’s Eve at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas. Pre-sale ticket information is to come. Keep your eye on here.

(Read: All Access: Matthew Logan Vasquez at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right)

In the meantime, revisit Matthew Logan Vasquez’s appearance earlier this year on Kyle Meredith With…which features the singer speaking candidly on how parenthood has changed his approach to music.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

