Dennis Quaid proposes to 26-year-old girlfriend Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid is engaged to 26-year-old student Laura Savoie. He proposed to her on vacation, and just like Natasha Richardson in The Parent Trap, it seems she fell for his charms right away.

The 65-year-old actor got engaged to Savoie after proposing to her during a trip to Hawaii. He had been carrying the ring around for over a month, but wanted the proposal to be private. “It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous,” he told Extra. “It was very much a surprise.”



Savoie quite literally didn’t see the proposal coming because she was taking a selfie with Quaid — as 20-somethings do — when he pulled out the ring. There isn’t much information out there about Savoie other than she’s a Ph.D student at University of Texas and she was five years old when The Parent Trap came out.

Speaking of the film, Elaine Hendrix congratulated her former co-star in the best way possible:

Watch out for those twins. 👯‍♀️ https://t.co/Rloat1gLCy — Elaine Hendrix (@elaine4animals) October 21, 2019

If it seems like Quaid is chasing his youth, cut him some slack. Maybe he’s trying to relive his glory days, a time back when Quentin Tarantino considered casting him in Pulp Fiction and he nailed his impression as one of the worst presidents in film history.