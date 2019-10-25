DevilDriver drop off tour with Static-X as frontman Dez Fafara’s wife battles cancer

DevilDriver have dropped off their upcoming fall co-headlining tour with Static-X after frontman Dez Fafara’s wife, Anahstasia, was diagnosed with cancer.
Fafara revealed the news of his wife’s cancer battle earlier this month while announcing the band would not be playing Megadeth’s recently completed MegaCruise. In his initial social post, he wrote, “Today my world is black. My wife and best friend @mrsfafara was told yesterday she has cancer. Please send positive vibes for our family while we go through this difficult time.”
And now it was just revealed that DevilDriver are pulling out of the Static-X tour, as well. Regarding that decision, Fafara stated:
“Hello everyone, my wife has been diagnosed with cancer. I will be staying home to care for her and be by her side every minute as she begins her cancer fight with surgery and further treatments. Apologies to all but I’m sure you all understand that family comes before work. We thank you for all your well wishes at this time .”
Drowning Pool and Mushroomhead will trade off as support in DevilDriver’s stead, joining Dope, Wednesday 13, and Raven Black on select dates of Static-X’s “Wisconsin Death Trip Tour”. A press release encourages fans to check their local venue’s listing, as not all bands will appear on all dates.
Dez and Anahstasia Fafara have been married for 20 years and share business ventures such as The Oracle Management, The Oracle Merchandise Compan, and the clothing brand SunCult. We wish Anahstasia Fafara and the Fafara family the best in her treatment and fight with cancer.
DevilDriver have recorded a new two-part album, with the first disc projected to arrive in early 2020.
Static-X and company will kick off the fall tour on November 8th in Austin, Texas. See the itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.
Static-X Tour with Drowning Pool, Mushroomhead, Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black *
11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/09 – Tyler, TX @ Clicks
11/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
11/12 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
11/13 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/15 – Ft. Lauderdale @ Revolution
11/16 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/17 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
11/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim
11/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
11/21 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
11/22 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft
11/23 – Providence, RI @ Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom
11/24 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
11/27 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
11/28 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
11/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live
11/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
12/01 – Champaign, IL @ The City Center
12/02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
12/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Green Bay Distillery
12/04 – St. Paul, MN @ The Myth
12/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
12/06 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
12/07 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
12/08 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal Bar
12/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
12/12 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
12/13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
12/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
12/18 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55
* = consult local venue listings to see which bands are playing