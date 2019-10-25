DevilDriver drop off tour with Static-X as frontman Dez Fafara’s wife battles cancer

DevilDriver

DevilDriver have dropped off their upcoming fall co-headlining tour with Static-X after frontman Dez Fafara’s wife, Anahstasia, was diagnosed with cancer.

Fafara revealed the news of his wife’s cancer battle earlier this month while announcing the band would not be playing Megadeth’s recently completed MegaCruise. In his initial social post, he wrote, “Today my world is black. My wife and best friend @mrsfafara was told yesterday she has cancer. Please send positive vibes for our family while we go through this difficult time.”



And now it was just revealed that DevilDriver are pulling out of the Static-X tour, as well. Regarding that decision, Fafara stated:

“Hello everyone, my wife has been diagnosed with cancer. I will be staying home to care for her and be by her side every minute as she begins her cancer fight with surgery and further treatments. Apologies to all but I’m sure you all understand that family comes before work. We thank you for all your well wishes at this time .”

Drowning Pool and Mushroomhead will trade off as support in DevilDriver’s stead, joining Dope, Wednesday 13, and Raven Black on select dates of Static-X’s “Wisconsin Death Trip Tour”. A press release encourages fans to check their local venue’s listing, as not all bands will appear on all dates.

Dez and Anahstasia Fafara have been married for 20 years and share business ventures such as The Oracle Management, The Oracle Merchandise Compan, and the clothing brand SunCult. We wish Anahstasia Fafara and the Fafara family the best in her treatment and fight with cancer.

DevilDriver have recorded a new two-part album, with the first disc projected to arrive in early 2020.

Static-X and company will kick off the fall tour on November 8th in Austin, Texas. See the itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Static-X Tour with Drowning Pool, Mushroomhead, Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black *

11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/09 – Tyler, TX @ Clicks

11/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

11/12 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

11/13 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/15 – Ft. Lauderdale @ Revolution

11/16 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/17 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

11/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim

11/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

11/21 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

11/22 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft

11/23 – Providence, RI @ Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom

11/24 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

11/27 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

11/28 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

11/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

11/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

12/01 – Champaign, IL @ The City Center

12/02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Green Bay Distillery

12/04 – St. Paul, MN @ The Myth

12/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

12/06 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

12/07 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

12/08 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal Bar

12/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

12/12 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

12/13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

12/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

12/18 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55

* = consult local venue listings to see which bands are playing