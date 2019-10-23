Devin Townsend announces 2020 North American tour

Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend will bring his “Empath Tour” to North America next year. The progressive rocker has announced a late winter run that will feature support from Haken and The Contortionist.

The monthlong trek begins February 27th at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto. The route moves down the East Coast, through the South and Midwest, before wrapping up on the West Coast on March 25th at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.



While Haken and The Contortionist will both be on the entire trek, the two bands will alternate as main support throughout the monthlong run.

(Read: Devin Townsend Talks Empath Album and More)

Townsend’s latest album, Empath, marked another solid entry in the prog-rockers vast catalog, again pushing the boundaries of heavy music and the conceptual limits of a metal song. Check out our review of the “glorious sonically-schizoid journey.”

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Townsend’s website. Once shows sell out, they will also be available here. See the full 2020 tour itinerary below.

Devin Townsend 2020 Tour Dates with Haken and The Contortionist:

02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

02/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/01 – Boston, MA @Paradise Rock Club

03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

03/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

03/09 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

03/12 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

03/13 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

03/21 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

03/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom