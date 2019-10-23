Devin Townsend announces 2020 North American tour

Devin Townsend will bring his “Empath Tour” to North America next year. The progressive rocker has announced a late winter run that will feature support from Haken and The Contortionist.
The monthlong trek begins February 27th at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto. The route moves down the East Coast, through the South and Midwest, before wrapping up on the West Coast on March 25th at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.
While Haken and The Contortionist will both be on the entire trek, the two bands will alternate as main support throughout the monthlong run.
(Read: Devin Townsend Talks Empath Album and More)
Townsend’s latest album, Empath, marked another solid entry in the prog-rockers vast catalog, again pushing the boundaries of heavy music and the conceptual limits of a metal song. Check out our review of the “glorious sonically-schizoid journey.”
Tickets for the North American tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Townsend’s website. Once shows sell out, they will also be available here. See the full 2020 tour itinerary below.
Devin Townsend 2020 Tour Dates with Haken and The Contortionist:
02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
02/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
02/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
03/01 – Boston, MA @Paradise Rock Club
03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
03/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
03/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
03/09 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
03/12 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
03/13 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom
03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
03/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
03/21 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
03/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan
03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom