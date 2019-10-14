Here’s every movie and TV show launching with Disney+

Disney+

On Monday, Disney unloaded a three-hour-long Twitter thread revealing every single movie and TV show that will be available on its Disney+ streaming platform at launch. They previously promised 400 films and upwards of 7,500 TV episodes, and it looks like they’ve delivered. Listed out in chronological order, the docket includes everything from new original series and films to National Geographic programs and properties picked up in the FOX acquisition.

There are animated Disney classics like Fantasia, Dumbo, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves alongside live-action deep cuts like The Saggy D.A., Return to Witch Mountain, and… Fuzzbucket? Subscribers will also have access to both Sister Act films, Willow, and classic TGIF fare like Boy Meets World. Disney Channel original movies like the Halloweentown series will also be available as will classic cartoons like the original X-Men animated series and Gargoyles. Darkwing Duck, Big Hero 6, Evens Stevens, Phantom of the Megaplex, every Star Wars thing ever — it’s all here. Plus, all 31 seasons of The Simpsons. (Don’t worry, Song of the South is still banned.)



It’s frankly a lot — like, doing too much a lot — but we’ve braved it and listed out some of the highlights below. There’s also a three-hour-plus video featuring “basically everything coming to Disney+…” Unbelievably, the tweet-storm ended with the promise of more to come. That includes the future Marvel Cinematic Universe shows (Hawkeye, WandaVision, and Loki amongst them) , the Lizzie McGuire reboot, a Home Alone sequel, a sequel to Willow, the Sandlot series, the Monsters, Inc. series with stars John Goodman and Billy Crystal, a show centered on classic Disney villains, and Star Wars properties like Obi-Wan. That live-action/CGI Chip ‘N Dales: Rescue Rangers film The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer is directing could end up on the streamer, as well.

(Read: Ranking Every Disney Song From Worst to Best)

Yeah, there’s a lot coming, but at least Disney is giving you time to consume it all. As previously reported, Disney+ plans to ignore the binge-watching trend by releasing episodes of its original programming weekly instead of all at once. With so much content coming out of the gate, that may actually be a good thing.

Disney+ officially launches on November 12th. It will be available as a standalone product for $6.99 and in a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99. The bundle may be worth it, as Disney is keeping its proprietary streamer free of R-rated movies and more adult fare; that will mostly end up on Hulu, which the company now owns a controlling stake of thanks to the FOX deal. Hence Marvel shows like Ghost Rider and Helstrom going to the previously established service.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

Disney+ Originals

One Day at Disney

Encore

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Noelle

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Pixar

Toy Story

A Bug’s Life

Toy Story 2

Monsters, Inc.

Finding Nemo

The Incredibles

Cars

Ratatouille

Wall•E

Toy Story 3

Cars 2

Brave

Monsters University

Inside Out

The Good Dinosaur

Finding Dory

Cars 3

Star Wars

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Empire of Dreams; The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars: Revenger of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 animated series)

Star Wars Rebels (2014 animated series)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Resistance

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

The Mandalorian

Marvel

Spider-Woman (1979 animated series)

Spider-Man (1981 animated series)

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends (1981 animated series)

X-Men (1992 animated series)

Iron Man (1994 animated series)

Fantastic Four (1994 animated series)

Spider-Man (1994 animated series)

The Incredible Hulk (1996 animated series)

Silver Surfer (1998 animated series)

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999 animated series)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999 animated series)

X-Men: Evolution (2000 animated series)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006 animated series)

Iron Man

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008 animated series)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009 animated series)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010 animated series)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012 animated series)

Iron Man 3

Avengers Assemble (2013 animated series)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013 animated series)

Thor: The Dark World

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015 animated series)

Spider-Man (2017 animated series)

Inhumans

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Captain Marvel

Marvel’s Hero Project

Animated Films

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Pinocchio

Fantasia

The Reluctant Dragon

Dumbo

Bambi

Saludos Amigos

The Three Caballeros

Fun and Fancy Free

Melody Time

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Cinderella

Alice in Wonderland

Peter Pan

Lady and the Tramp

Sleeping Beauty

101 Dalmatians

The Sword in the Stone

The Jungle Book

The Aristocats

Robin Hood

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Rescuers

The Fox and the Hound

The Black Cauldron

The Great Mouse Detective

Oliver and Company

The Little Mermaid

Duck Tales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp

The Rescuers Down Under

Beauty and the Beast

Aladdin

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Thumbelina

Aladdin: The Return of Jafar

The Lion King

A Goofy Movie

Pocahontas

James and the Giant Peach

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

Hercules

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

Mulan

Doug’s 1st Movie

Fantasia 2000

An Extremely Goofy Movie

The Emperor’s New Groove

Recess: School’s Out

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Lilo & Stitch

Treasure Planet

Piglet’s Big Movie

Brother Bear

Home on the Range

Valiant

Chicken Little

Bolt

The Princess and the Frog

Tangled

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Wreck-It Ralph

Frozen

Big Hero 6

Zootopia

Moana

Legend of the Three Caballeros

Live Action Films

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Miracle on 34th Street

Treasure Island

The Story of Robin Hood

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates

Old Yeller

The Sign of Zorro

The Shaggy Dog

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

The Absent-Minded Professor

The Parent Trap (1961)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

The Prince and the Pauper

Almost Angels

The Incredible Journey

Mary Poppins

The Sound of Music

That Darn Cat! (1965)

The Love Bug

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

The Barefoot Executive

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Herbie Rides Again

The Castaway Cowboy

The Strongest Man in the World

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Shaggy D.A.

Freaky Friday (1977)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Return from Witch Mountain

The Muppet Movie

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Black Hole

Herbie Goes Bananas

The Great Muppet Caper

Tron

Return to Oz

Mr. Boogedy

Fuzzbucket

Flight of the Navigator

Benji the Hunted

Three Men and a Baby

Willow

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Turner & Hooch

Three Men and a Little Lady

White Fang

The Rocketeer

Newsies

Sister Act

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Adventures of Huck Finn

The Sandlot

Life with Mikey

Rookie of the Year

Hocus Pocus

The Three Musketeers

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Blank Check

Camp Nowhere

The Santa Clause

Heavyweights

While You Were Sleeping

Operation Dumbo Drop

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court

Tom and Huck

Muppet Treasure Island

Kazaam

Jack

First Kid

101 Dalmatians

That Darn Cat (1997)

Jungle 2 Jungle

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

Flubber

Ruby Bridges

You Lucky Dog

The Parent Trap

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Mighty Joe Young

My Favorite Martian (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You

Inspector Gadget

Annie (1999)

The Kid

Remember the Titans

102 Dalmatians

The Princess Diaries

‘Twas the Night

Snow Dogs

The Rookie

The Country Bears

Tuck Everlasting

The Santa Clause 2

Lizzie McGuire Movie

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Freaky Friday (2003)

The Haunted Mansion

Miracle

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Herbie Fully Loaded

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Eight Below

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Invincible

Flicka

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Dan in Real Life

National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Secretariat

TRON: Legacy

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

The Muppets

Saving Mr. Banks

Muppets Most Wanted

The Finest Hours

Free Solo

Dumbo (2019)

Disney Channel Original Movies

Brink!

Halloweentown

Zenon Girl of the 21st Century

Can of Worms

The Thirteenth Year

Smart House

Johnny Tsunami

Genius

Up, Up, and Away

The Color of Friendship

Alley Cats Strike

Rip Girls

Miracle in Lane 2

Quints

Ready to Run

The Other Me

Phantom of the Megaplex

Zenon the Zequel

Motorcrossed

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Double Teamed

Cadet Kelly

A Ring of Endless Light

The Scream Team

Right on Track

The Evens Stevens Movie

The Cheetah Girls

Full-Court Miracle

Zenon: Z3

Halloweentown High

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

The Proud Family Movie

Twitches

High School Musical

The Cheetah Girls 2

Return to Halloweentown

High School Musical 2

Twitches Too

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

Camp Rock

The Cheetah Girls: One World

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

The Suite Life Movie

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex

Descendants

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

The BFG

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Descendants 2

Freaky Friday (2018)

Kim Possible



Animated Series

Adventures of the Gummi Bears

Duck Tales (1987)

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers

The Simpsons

Talespin

Darkwing Duck

Goof Troop

The Little Mermaid (1992 animated series)

Bonkers

Gargoyles

Quack Pack

Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series

Recess

Hercules: The Animated Series

Kim Possible

Teacher’s Pet

Little Einsteins

Handy Manny

Phineas and Ferb

TRON: Uprising

Gravity Falls

PJ Masks

Big Hero 6: The Series

Muppet Babies (2018)

Live Action Series

Boy Meets World

Smart Guy

Out of the Box

So Weird

Even Stevens

Lizzie McGuire

Tru Confessions

That’s So Raven

Phil of the Future

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

Hannah Montana

Dog Whisperer

Wizards of Waverly Place

The Suite Life on Deck

Jonas

Girl Meets World

The Muppets (2015)

Raven’s Home

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted