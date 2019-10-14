Here’s every movie and TV show launching with Disney+

On Monday, Disney unloaded a three-hour-long Twitter thread revealing every single movie and TV show that will be available on its Disney+ streaming platform at launch. They previously promised 400 films and upwards of 7,500 TV episodes, and it looks like they’ve delivered. Listed out in chronological order, the docket includes everything from new original series and films to National Geographic programs and properties picked up in the FOX acquisition.
There are animated Disney classics like Fantasia, Dumbo, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves alongside live-action deep cuts like The Saggy D.A., Return to Witch Mountain, and… Fuzzbucket? Subscribers will also have access to both Sister Act films, Willow, and classic TGIF fare like Boy Meets World. Disney Channel original movies like the Halloweentown series will also be available as will classic cartoons like the original X-Men animated series and Gargoyles. Darkwing Duck, Big Hero 6, Evens Stevens, Phantom of the Megaplex, every Star Wars thing ever — it’s all here. Plus, all 31 seasons of The Simpsons. (Don’t worry, Song of the South is still banned.)
It’s frankly a lot — like, doing too much a lot — but we’ve braved it and listed out some of the highlights below. There’s also a three-hour-plus video featuring “basically everything coming to Disney+…” Unbelievably, the tweet-storm ended with the promise of more to come. That includes the future Marvel Cinematic Universe shows (Hawkeye, WandaVision, and Loki amongst them) , the Lizzie McGuire reboot, a Home Alone sequel, a sequel to Willow, the Sandlot series, the Monsters, Inc. series with stars John Goodman and Billy Crystal, a show centered on classic Disney villains, and Star Wars properties like Obi-Wan. That live-action/CGI Chip ‘N Dales: Rescue Rangers film The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer is directing could end up on the streamer, as well.
Yeah, there’s a lot coming, but at least Disney is giving you time to consume it all. As previously reported, Disney+ plans to ignore the binge-watching trend by releasing episodes of its original programming weekly instead of all at once. With so much content coming out of the gate, that may actually be a good thing.
Disney+ officially launches on November 12th. It will be available as a standalone product for $6.99 and in a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99. The bundle may be worth it, as Disney is keeping its proprietary streamer free of R-rated movies and more adult fare; that will mostly end up on Hulu, which the company now owns a controlling stake of thanks to the FOX deal. Hence Marvel shows like Ghost Rider and Helstrom going to the previously established service.
Disney+ Originals
One Day at Disney
Encore
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Noelle
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Pixar
Toy Story
A Bug’s Life
Toy Story 2
Monsters, Inc.
Finding Nemo
The Incredibles
Cars
Ratatouille
Wall•E
Toy Story 3
Cars 2
Brave
Monsters University
Inside Out
The Good Dinosaur
Finding Dory
Cars 3
Star Wars
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Empire of Dreams; The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
Star Wars: Revenger of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 animated series)
Star Wars Rebels (2014 animated series)
LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Resistance
LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars
The Mandalorian
Marvel
Spider-Woman (1979 animated series)
Spider-Man (1981 animated series)
Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends (1981 animated series)
X-Men (1992 animated series)
Iron Man (1994 animated series)
Fantastic Four (1994 animated series)
Spider-Man (1994 animated series)
The Incredible Hulk (1996 animated series)
Silver Surfer (1998 animated series)
Spider-Man Unlimited (1999 animated series)
The Avengers: United They Stand (1999 animated series)
X-Men: Evolution (2000 animated series)
Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006 animated series)
Iron Man
Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008 animated series)
Wolverine and the X-Men (2009 animated series)
The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010 animated series)
Ultimate Spider-Man (2012 animated series)
Iron Man 3
Avengers Assemble (2013 animated series)
Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013 animated series)
Thor: The Dark World
Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
Guardians of the Galaxy
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Ant-Man
Guardians of the Galaxy (2015 animated series)
Spider-Man (2017 animated series)
Inhumans
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
Captain Marvel
Marvel’s Hero Project
Animated Films
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Pinocchio
Fantasia
The Reluctant Dragon
Dumbo
Bambi
Saludos Amigos
The Three Caballeros
Fun and Fancy Free
Melody Time
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
Cinderella
Alice in Wonderland
Peter Pan
Lady and the Tramp
Sleeping Beauty
101 Dalmatians
The Sword in the Stone
The Jungle Book
The Aristocats
Robin Hood
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
The Rescuers
The Fox and the Hound
The Black Cauldron
The Great Mouse Detective
Oliver and Company
The Little Mermaid
Duck Tales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp
The Rescuers Down Under
Beauty and the Beast
Aladdin
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Thumbelina
Aladdin: The Return of Jafar
The Lion King
A Goofy Movie
Pocahontas
James and the Giant Peach
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Aladdin and the King of Thieves
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
Hercules
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
Mulan
Doug’s 1st Movie
Fantasia 2000
An Extremely Goofy Movie
The Emperor’s New Groove
Recess: School’s Out
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Lilo & Stitch
Treasure Planet
Piglet’s Big Movie
Brother Bear
Home on the Range
Valiant
Chicken Little
Bolt
The Princess and the Frog
Tangled
Winnie the Pooh (2011)
Wreck-It Ralph
Frozen
Big Hero 6
Zootopia
Moana
Legend of the Three Caballeros
Live Action Films
Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
Miracle on 34th Street
Treasure Island
The Story of Robin Hood
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
Old Yeller
The Sign of Zorro
The Shaggy Dog
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
The Absent-Minded Professor
The Parent Trap (1961)
Babes in Toyland (1961)
The Prince and the Pauper
Almost Angels
The Incredible Journey
Mary Poppins
The Sound of Music
That Darn Cat! (1965)
The Love Bug
The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
The Barefoot Executive
Bedknobs and Broomsticks
Herbie Rides Again
The Castaway Cowboy
The Strongest Man in the World
Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
The Apple Dumpling Gang
The Shaggy D.A.
Freaky Friday (1977)
Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
Pete’s Dragon (1977)
Return from Witch Mountain
The Muppet Movie
The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
The Black Hole
Herbie Goes Bananas
The Great Muppet Caper
Tron
Return to Oz
Mr. Boogedy
Fuzzbucket
Flight of the Navigator
Benji the Hunted
Three Men and a Baby
Willow
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Turner & Hooch
Three Men and a Little Lady
White Fang
The Rocketeer
Newsies
Sister Act
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Adventures of Huck Finn
The Sandlot
Life with Mikey
Rookie of the Year
Hocus Pocus
The Three Musketeers
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Blank Check
Camp Nowhere
The Santa Clause
Heavyweights
While You Were Sleeping
Operation Dumbo Drop
A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
Tom and Huck
Muppet Treasure Island
Kazaam
Jack
First Kid
101 Dalmatians
That Darn Cat (1997)
Jungle 2 Jungle
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
Flubber
Ruby Bridges
You Lucky Dog
The Parent Trap
The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Mighty Joe Young
My Favorite Martian (1999)
10 Things I Hate About You
Inspector Gadget
Annie (1999)
The Kid
Remember the Titans
102 Dalmatians
The Princess Diaries
‘Twas the Night
Snow Dogs
The Rookie
The Country Bears
Tuck Everlasting
The Santa Clause 2
Lizzie McGuire Movie
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Freaky Friday (2003)
The Haunted Mansion
Miracle
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Herbie Fully Loaded
The Greatest Game Ever Played
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Eight Below
The Shaggy Dog (2006)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Invincible
Flicka
Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Dan in Real Life
National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Secretariat
TRON: Legacy
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
The Muppets
Saving Mr. Banks
Muppets Most Wanted
The Finest Hours
Free Solo
Dumbo (2019)
Disney Channel Original Movies
Brink!
Halloweentown
Zenon Girl of the 21st Century
Can of Worms
The Thirteenth Year
Smart House
Johnny Tsunami
Genius
Up, Up, and Away
The Color of Friendship
Alley Cats Strike
Rip Girls
Miracle in Lane 2
Quints
Ready to Run
The Other Me
Phantom of the Megaplex
Zenon the Zequel
Motorcrossed
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Double Teamed
Cadet Kelly
A Ring of Endless Light
The Scream Team
Right on Track
The Evens Stevens Movie
The Cheetah Girls
Full-Court Miracle
Zenon: Z3
Halloweentown High
Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
The Proud Family Movie
Twitches
High School Musical
The Cheetah Girls 2
Return to Halloweentown
High School Musical 2
Twitches Too
Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
Camp Rock
The Cheetah Girls: One World
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
The Suite Life Movie
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex
Descendants
Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
The BFG
Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Descendants 2
Freaky Friday (2018)
Kim Possible
Animated Series
Adventures of the Gummi Bears
Duck Tales (1987)
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers
The Simpsons
Talespin
Darkwing Duck
Goof Troop
The Little Mermaid (1992 animated series)
Bonkers
Gargoyles
Quack Pack
Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series
Recess
Hercules: The Animated Series
Kim Possible
Teacher’s Pet
Little Einsteins
Handy Manny
Phineas and Ferb
TRON: Uprising
Gravity Falls
PJ Masks
Big Hero 6: The Series
Muppet Babies (2018)
Live Action Series
Boy Meets World
Smart Guy
Out of the Box
So Weird
Even Stevens
Lizzie McGuire
Tru Confessions
That’s So Raven
Phil of the Future
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
Hannah Montana
Dog Whisperer
Wizards of Waverly Place
The Suite Life on Deck
Jonas
Girl Meets World
The Muppets (2015)
Raven’s Home
Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted