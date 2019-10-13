DMX checks into rehab

DMX, photo via Instagram

DMX has entered a rehab facility to receive treatment for his ongoing addiction issues.

A representative for the 48-year-old Ruff Ryders rapper announced the news on Instagram. “In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support,” the post reads.



DMX has long battled an addiction to crack cocaine, and also suffers from bipolar disorder. He was absent for last night’s Three 6 Mafia reunion show in Memphis, and has been pulled from Rolling Loud NYC’s Sunday lineup.

Prior to today’s announcement, DMX had been enjoying a career resurgence following his release from prison earlier this year after serving 10 months for tax fraud. He recently wrapped a US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot, and just signed a new multi-million dollar record contract with Def Jam. Additionally, he landed a role in the upcoming film, Chronicle of a Serial Killer.