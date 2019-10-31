Doctor Sleep score previewed with two exclusive tracks: Stream

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros.)

Doctor Sleep doesn’t open its doors to The Overlook until November 8th. Even so, today you can hear the sounds coming down from the Rockies as Warner Bros. has given us the exclusive on two new tracks from the film’s score ahead of its November 1st release.

Rest assured, The Newton Brothers are all work and no play here. Both “The Hat, The Snake & Dan” and “The Overlook” shine with melodies culled from the scrapbook of sounds that fueled Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.



“It was important for Doctor Sleep to have its own identity,” says director Mike Flanagan in a press release, “but we also wanted to call back to some of the feelings Kubrick created in The Shining. He utilized score and sound design in a way that created an impenetrable sense of dread.”

Well, they succeeded. “The Hat, The Snake & Dan”, in particular, pulls from Bela Bartok’s “Music For Strings, Percussion and Celesta”, while “The Overlook” offers an epic reprisal of Wendy Carlos’ iconic theme. Either one should give you fever dreams of Room 237.

“The Shining is a film that haunted us both as kids and as adults,” added The Newton Brothers. “Both the film and the novel tell such a deep story at the core. Being able to support that story through score has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers.

Stream both tracks below. Shortly after, you can peruse the album’s entire tracklist, though you may want to hold off to avoid any potential spoilers. Instead, why don’t you subscribe to The Losers’ Club for all their forthcoming coverage.

Doctor Sleep Tracklist:

01. Dies Irae / Violet (Incorporating The Shining Main Title)

02. 237

03. Mrs. Massey

04. Please Talk Please

05. The Shining

06. Lockbox

07. Rattlesnake

08. Spoons

09. The Hat, The Snake & Dan

10. Turning

11. Gaucher’s Disease

12. Doctor Sleep

13. #19

14. Steam

15. Redrum

16. The Looker

17. Astral Projection

18. Who’s Tony?

19. Chimes & Outside Voices

20. Rose Traveling

21. Grampa Flick

22. The Things That Lived There

23. That Which Was Forgotten

24. The True Knot

25. Ventriloquism

26. Radio Waves

27. Going West

28. The Overlook

29. You Seem Put Upon

30. Bloody Elevators

31. Enough!

32. Ventus

33. The Hedge Maze Part I

34. The Hedge Maze Part II

35. Old Ghosts

26. We Go On