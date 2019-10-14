Macabre video of Donald Trump murdering media, political rivals shown at Trump resort

Scene from graphic Donald Trump parody video

A scene from Kingsman: The Secret Service has been doctored to depict Donald Trump murdering members of the media and political opponents inside of a church. Worst yet, but perhaps not at all surprising, the disturbing video was recently shown at a pro-Trump political conference hosted at Trump National Doral Miami and attended by several of Donald Trump’s closest associates, including his son Donald Trump Jr, former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Florida Governor Rick DeSantis.

The video, which originates from a YouTube account called TheGeekzTeam, parodies a scene from Kingsman: The Secret Service in which Colin Firth’s character Harry Hart violently engages a hate group inside of their church. In the doctored video, Trump’s face is superimposed over top Hart’s character and he is depicted murdering numerous media organizations, political rivals including former president Barack Obama, John McCain, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and the activist group Black Lives Matter. The video concludes with Trump smiling as DJ Khaled’s song “All I Do Is Win” plays in the background.



According to the New York Times, the video was shown to Trump supporters during a three-day conference held by a pro-Trump group American Priority. The event took place at Trump’s Doral Miami property, located less than an hour away from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed by a school shooter in February 2018. Additionally, many of the individuals featured in the video were the targets of pipe bombs sent by ardent Trump supporter and Florida resident Cesar Sayoc in October 2018.

An organizer for the event said the video was shown as part of a “meme exhibit” and was “submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity.” The organizer added, “American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech. This matter is under review.”