Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien releases solo track “Santa Teresa”: Stream

Ed O'Brien of Radiohead

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has unveiled a new track of ambient music called “Santa Teresa”, which serves as a processor to his long-awaited debut solo album. “The sound of Santa Teresa….with songs to come soon,” O’Brien writes in an accompanying tweet.

In an interview earlier this year, O’Brien said his forthcoming album was produced by Flood and Catherine Marks and features a studio backing band consisting of Omar Hakim (who drummed on David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance”), The Invisible’s guitarist Dave Okumu, bassist Nathan East, and other unspecified guests. O’Brien himself sings, play acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and bass.



Asked how the music compares to his work in Radiohead, O’Brien commented, “You’ll make a little connection. There will be textures. There’s quite a lot of depth it. It’s a little bit magical realist, slightly psychedelic, a lot of color.” He was primarily inspired by his time living in Brazil and going to Carnival.

O’Brien intends to tour behind the record and is putting together a band with a “funk and jazz focus.” Presumambly, we’ll get those dates along with more details on the album’s release in the near future. For now, check out “Santa Teresa” below.

In related news, O’Brien’s Radiohead bandmate Thom Yorke recently launched a North American tour in support of his own solo album, Anima, and you can get tickets to his upcoming dates here.