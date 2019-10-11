Edsel Dope slams reports that he’s Static-X’s mystery singer, shares photo to prove otherwise

Edsel Dope / Static-X singer Xero

Earlier this week, a new photo surfaced suggesting that Edsel Dope is the mysterious masked singer fronting Static-X during their reunion tour. Now, the Dope frontman is slamming the report while sharing photographic evidence that proves he’s not the man behind the mask.

Static-X have been touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip, with a masked singer taking the place of late frontman Wayne Static. The Danish music site Metal a Day posted a concert photo of the mysterious singer, known as Xero, along with a a side-by-side comparison with Edsel Dope that seemed to show both men with a similar neck tattoo.



Edsel Dope, whose band Dope have been one of the support acts on the Static-X tour, released a lengthy statement today that slams the reports suggesting he’s Static-X’s new singer. Additionally, he shared a photo of himself side stage during Static-X’s performance, essentially proving he’s not the mystery vocalist. His statement reads as follows:

I have quietly sat through all of this speculation and have thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Yesterday’s internet eruption reminded me of an episode of Scooby-Doo. It’s incredible how far some people will go to get attention or clicks, so let me remind you how easy it is to slap a little tribal neck tattoo onto someone in Photoshop.

I’m honored for myself and for my band DOPE to be part of this 20th anniversary celebration, along with this unbelievable, traveling memorial to our old friend Wayne Static.

Wayne is currently on the minds and in the hearts of the metal community in a very unique and special way. His memory / legacy is more celebrated than it has ever been before.

I personally get to see the joy, the tears, and the incredible sense of healing that is occurring on the faces and in the hearts of Static-X fans, each and every night, around the world.

I’m not attempting to be a spokesperson for Static-X, but I will share that I have personally met Wayne’s parents and siblings, as they have attended a number of these shows.

I have personally seen their tears of joy and their expressions of gratitude and approval for the way that Tony, Ken, Koichi, & Xer0 are celebrating the music and memorializing the life and legacy of their son and sibling, Wayne Wells Static.

I’m including a candid photo that I snapped of Static-X drummer Ken Jay embracing Wayne’s father, while Tony Campos, Wayne’s mother, Wayne’s siblings and friends share some personal time together. Words cannot express the love and respect that I’ve experienced out here.

It’s one thing to go on a Scooby-Doo scavenger hunt, or to use photoshop to attempt to prove whatever you are trying to spin, but it’s entirely different when trolls, masquerading as journalists, spew their ignorant, hateful words towards something that is so incredibly personal.

Anyone with the nerve to throw virtual tomatoes at a traveling memorial, that has been orchestrated and supported by the family, loved ones, and long-time friends of the deceased should be absolutely ashamed of themselves.

In the end, I’m not the type of person to allow others to dictate the narrative of my life or my art, so I’ve decided to also include a picture of me chatting it up, while watching another SOLD OUT Static-X show from the side of the stage the other night.

In addition of the photo of him standing side stage during a Static-X gig, Edsel also included a collage of famous figures with the same neck tattoo Photoshopped on them, and the aforementioned photo of drummer Ken Jay hugging Wayne Static’s father. See the side-stage photo and a Facebook post with the other images below.

Static-X kick off the second leg of their “Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour” in November. Pick up tickets here.